Lake Balboa Crash Kills Woman, Leaves 2 Hurt

A woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Friday in the Lake Balboa area of Van Nuys that injured two other people.

Officers were sent to the 17300 block of Saticoy Street about 2:40 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Information was not immediately available on the identity of the woman who died at the scene.

Police told NBCLA the Toyota Camry was heading eastbound on Saticoy Street when the car crossed over onto westbound lanes, sideswiped a Prius, hit a power pole and spun around. The impact of the crash removed the pole from the ground. The car also ended up hitting a liquor store sign, police said.

Police said the 25-year-old woman in the front seat was killed.

A man and a woman were taken to a hospital in unknown conditions.

The circumstances of the crash were under investigation, but police told NBCLA alcohol and drugs were found on scene.