Lake Balboa

Driver killed when Audi crashes into tree in Lake Balboa neighborhood

The fiery crash left the car split in two with debris scattered in the street.

By Gordon Tokumatsu and Jonathan Lloyd

The scene of a crash Friday June 20, 2025 in Lake Balboa.
OnScene

A driver was killed Friday morning when his Audi crashed head-on into a tree, split apart and burned in a Lake Balboa neighborhood.

The crash was reported at about 2 a.m. in the 17600 block of Victory Boulevard between White Oak and Encino avenues near the Sepulveda Basin Skate Park in the San Fernando Valley community. The car was traveling at high speed when it slammed into the tree outside a home with a security camera that captured the frightening sound of the crash.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The man died at the scene, where parts of the car were scattered in the street.

Neighbors rushed to help, including a man who knocked on doors to round up something to put out the flames as emergency vehicle sirens blare in the distance.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Residents said drivers frequently exceed the post 45 mph speed limit, but a dip in the road also can surprise drivers. Another driver crashed into a tree across the street from Friday's crash about two years ago, neighbors said.

Details about a cause of the crash Friday were not immediately available.

This article tagged under:

Lake Balboa
Dashboard
Local Newsletters The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather NBC4 Investigates Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us