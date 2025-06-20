Driver killed when Audi crashes into tree in Lake Balboa neighborhood

A driver was killed Friday morning when his Audi crashed head-on into a tree, split apart and burned in a Lake Balboa neighborhood.

The crash was reported at about 2 a.m. in the 17600 block of Victory Boulevard between White Oak and Encino avenues near the Sepulveda Basin Skate Park in the San Fernando Valley community. The car was traveling at high speed when it slammed into the tree outside a home with a security camera that captured the frightening sound of the crash.

The man died at the scene, where parts of the car were scattered in the street.

Neighbors rushed to help, including a man who knocked on doors to round up something to put out the flames as emergency vehicle sirens blare in the distance.

Residents said drivers frequently exceed the post 45 mph speed limit, but a dip in the road also can surprise drivers. Another driver crashed into a tree across the street from Friday's crash about two years ago, neighbors said.

Details about a cause of the crash Friday were not immediately available.