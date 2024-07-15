Lake Fire burns over 38,000 acres in Santa Barbara County

The Lake Fire continues to burn tens of thousands of acres in Santa Barbara County, according to Cal Fire.

With about 34% containment, the fire has scorched 38,430 acres as of Monday morning.

The fire was first reported on July 5, at approximately 3:48 p.m., according to Cal Fire’s incident report.

As of July 13, evacuation orders were lowered to evacuation warnings for the following areas:

The area north of Chamberlin Ranch and properties located southwest of the 5200 block of Figueroa Mountain Road. This excludes the area to the east of Lisque Creek and north of the Sedgwick Reserve facilities, which remains in Evacuation Order.

The Woodstock community and eastern parts of Oak Trail Estates.

The area of KP Ranch west of Alisos Road, and includes parts of Estelle Vineyard Drive, Santa Agueda Creek, and Brinkerhoff Avenue.

The following areas remain under evacuation order:

The area east of La Brea Creek and Forest Route 10N06, south of the Los Padres National Forest boundary, and north of the Sisquoc River

The area to the east of Lisque Creek and north of the Sedgwick Reserve facilities.

Goat Rock Areas (Area of Goat Rock, east of Figueroa Creek, north of the US Forest Service entrance at Happy Canyon Road, and south of Cachuma Mountain)

SB Ranger area (remote forest area east of Goat Rock)

Parts of the Figueroa Mountain area as follows: south of Tunnel House at Sisquoc River, east of Figueroa Creek, north of the southern end of Cachuma Mountain, and west of Los Padres National Forest areas

All areas from Figueroa Mountain Road at Junction Camp (including Tunnel Rd) to Chamberlin Ranch and all areas from Zaca Lake Rd. at Foxen Canyon Road north to the Sisquoc River

For those who need shelter for their animals, they are located at:

1501 W Central Ave, Lompoc

548 W Foster Rd, Santa Maria

5473 Overpass Rd, Goleta

Road closures include:

Happy Canyon Road at the Forest Service Boundary

Figueroa Mountain just north of Midland School

Forest Route 10N06

Zaca Lake Road east of Foxen Canyon Road

For more details on evacaution and shelter information click here.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.