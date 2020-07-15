Man Arrested After Discovery of Homemade Illegal Explosives in Lake Forest Hotel Room

A man in his 30s was in custody Wednesday morning on suspicion of multiple felonies after authorities in Orange County found several homemade illegal explosive devices and illegal explosives substances in his room at a hotel in Lake Forest.

Deputies responded to a call of a disturbance in a room at the Staybridge Suites Irvine East/Lake Forest Hotel at 2 Orchard Road at 6:20 p.m. Tuesday and contacted the people staying in the room for a possible domestic violence incident, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

The OCSD Bomb Squad made entry to the room and discovered multiple homemade illegal explosive devices, along with illegal explosive substances. With the assistance of the Hazmat Team, the devices and substances were collected and rendered safe. pic.twitter.com/zq0Cu2Tpj2 — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) July 15, 2020

As deputies talked with the people, they spotted suspicious materials inside the hotel room and asked for assistance from the department’s bomb squad and the Orange County Fire Authority’s Hazmat Team.

Nearby rooms were evacuated, the department said.

Bomb squad members entered the room and “discovered multiple homemade illegal explosive devices, along with illegal explosive substances,” the department said. “With the assistance of the Hazmat Team, the devices and substances were collected and rendered safe.”

A man in his 30s was taken into custody and booked into the Orange County jail.

The name of the man and the exact charges against him were not disclosed.

About 12:30 a.m., the department announced the hotel was reopening.