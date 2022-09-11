Lake Hughes

Dozens Rescued From Vehicles Stuck in Lake Hughes-Area Mudslide

A late-summer storm drenched parts of Southern California over the weekend.

By City News Service

A photo from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department shows mud on Elizabeth Lake Road in Lake Hughes.
LASD

Los Angeles County firefighters and helicopters were busy Sunday night rescuing about 50 people who became stranded in two dozen vehicles in a mudslide on Pine Canyon Road in the Lake Hughes area. 

The mudslide was first reported to the California Highway Patrol at 7:39 p.m. in the 20000 block of Pine Canyon Road. 

The moving mud reportedly pushed vehicles across the road. One woman told the CHP her two children were on top of her vehicle that slid off the road. Others reported water was getting inside their vehicles. 

Firefighters arrived at 7:41 p.m. to help evacuate people from vehicles. 

Some people were rescued by firefighters on the ground while others were hoisted to safety by helicopters, according to a tweet. County helicopters equipped with night vision technology rescued people from at least five different locations that flooded due to a slow moving thunderstorm.

Roads in the area, including southbound Lake Hughes Road south of Elizabeth Lake Road, were closed due to the mudslide. Elizabeth Lake Road was closed west of Johnson Road.

This article tagged under:

Lake HughesMudslide
