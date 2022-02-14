shooting

13-Year-Old Girl Shot in Lake View Terrace

She was brought to a hospital where she showed fatal vital signs, according to authorities.

By City News Service

A 13-year-old girl was wounded when she approached a vehicle that slowed down on a Lake View Terrace street and a male inside shot her, authorities said Monday.

The shooting occurred about 8:30 p.m. Sunday in the 11700 block of Kagel Canyon Street, said a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center.

The vehicle drove away from the scene following the shooting, he said.

The girl was taken by paramedics to a hospital where she had fatal vital signs, the officer said.

