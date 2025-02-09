sports

Lakers' trade for Hornets center Mark Williams has been rescinded, team says

The Los Angeles Lakers’ trade to acquire center Mark Williams from Charlotte has been rescinded, the team announced Saturday night.

By Greg Beacham | The Associated Press

Washington Wizards v Charlotte Hornets
Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

The deal was scrapped "due to failure to satisfy a condition of the trade," the Lakers announced in a brief statement.

The deal was scrapped “due to failure to satisfy a condition of the trade,” the Lakers announced in a brief statement.

The Lakers agreed to trade rookie Dalton Knecht and Cam Reddish along with draft considerations Wednesday night to get Williams, a third-year center. Los Angeles needed a big man to replace Anthony Davis, who was traded to Dallas along with Max Christie for Luka Doncic.

Charlotte also was supposed to receive the Lakers’ first-round pick in 2031 and a first-round pick swap in 2030.

The Lakers provided no more details of their reason for scrapping the deal, but online speculation immediately went to Williams' lengthy injury history. He has played in just 84 NBA games over three seasons due to back problems and other ailments.

The cancellation of the trade throws yet another element of upheaval into the Lakers, who have won five straight and 11 of 13 despite their tumultuous roster moves.

The 2025 NBA trade deadline finally came to a close on Thursday. Here’s a recap of all the movement within the league and, yes, it was wild.

Los Angeles beat Indiana 124-117 earlier Saturday without LeBron James and Doncic.

The Lakers are now without a proven big man to play alongside Jaxson Hayes, who was expected to move to the bench after Williams arrived. Their backup center against the Pacers was 6-foot-10 Trey Jemison III, who joined the Lakers less than four weeks ago and has played for four teams in the past two seasons.

