Lakewood Equestrian Center is in jeopardy of shutting down

Horse lovers in Lakewood are trying to save an equestrian center that’s been in the community for decades but one that the city says it can no longer afford.

Community members rallying to save the Lakewood Equestrian Center say it’s not just the horses they are trying to save, but also a way of life. According to them, cities like Lakewood don’t have many centers dedicated to equines.

“It’s like a second family,” Ryan Rodriguez said. “It’s like a family of cousins; we’re all connected.”

Rodriguez, 12, frequents the Lakewood Equestrian Center, where he cares for his burro, Burrito. Meanwhile, horse owner Jenny Meeker, is also echoing those sentiments.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

“You don’t have to own a horse to enjoy this facility at all,” Meeker said. “It’s an open, public facility. People walk in and they stroll and pet the horses.”

Regardless of the sense of community the center provides for its members, the city of Lakewood said it is ready to shut it down. According to the city, the center needs several updates that may cost an estimated $6 million. As a result, Lakewood is considering turning the center into a park that would include pickleball courts and a skate park.

In a statement, the city said its council “directed staff to return within 60 days with a draft site plan of a smaller footprint that would retain the petting zoo and pony ride operations.”

It added that city leaders postponed the decision on whether to close the equestrian center, giving its operators and supporters more time to come up with a solution.