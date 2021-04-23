A 17-year-old driver who was behind the wheel of a Lamborghini SUV involved in a fatal crash in West Los Angeles in February admitted Friday to vehicular manslaughter, prosecutors say.

The teen admitted to a petition for vehicle manslaughter and is expected to return to court June 30, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office. A petition in juvenile court essentially outlines what prosecutors allege.

The teen will be on house arrest with sentencing likely in August, the LA Times reported, citing defense attorney Mark Werksman. Possible penalties range from probation to time served in a juvenile camp.

Prosecutors said the teen had been racing with a friend before the fatal crash, the Times reported. The SUV was traveling about 100 mph when it hit Munoz's Lexus, prosecutors said.

Werksman said the teen was extremely remorseful. He said in court that he doubted he would ever drive again, the Times reported.

"He is extremely remorseful and has admitted the juvenile petition in order to demonstrate his remorse and his willingness to accept the consequences of his action," Werksman said following the hearing,

An uncle of Munoz said the admission was a "small victory."

Demonstrations calling for charges to be filed in the crash that killed 32-year-old Monique Munoz were held last month at the crash scene and outside Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's official residence, Getty House.

Relatives of Munoz and activists had alleged that charges had not been filed because of the wealth and influence of the teen driver's father, James Khuri, described by Forbes as a multimillionaire who owns several real estate firms, manufacturing companies and an e-commerce business.

The collision was reported about 5:15 p.m. on Feb. 17 at 10730 Olympic Blvd., near Overland Avenue, according to Brian Humphrey with the Los Angeles Fire Department. Munoz died at the scene.

The driver of the Lamborghini Urus was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries.

In a news release issued last month, Los Angeles police said the driver was arrested Feb. 23. He had a valid driver's license and there was no evidence of drug, alcohol or street racing, police said.

Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Brian Wendling told the Los Angeles Times the Lamborghini driver's arrest was only delayed by the fact that he had to be hospitalized for injuries sustained in the crash.

The elder Khuri apologized to Munoz's family via Instagram, offering “my support in any way you will allow me to'' and that he and his family “pray for the Munoz family.''