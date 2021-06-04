Lancaster

Lancaster Crash Leaves 4 Dead, Including 2 Children, and Fifth in Critical Condition

By City News Service and Staff Reports

A multi-vehicle crash in Lancaster has left two women and two children dead, and a fifth was hospitalized in critical condition, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash at the intersection of East Avenue G and North 30th Street East occurred at 9:11 a.m., the fire department reported.

One of the women was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other woman and the two children died at the hospitals. All four critically injured patients were transported to hospitals, the department reported. The fifth adult is still hospitalized.

Their names were not released.

A SigAlert was issued at 10:40 a.m. by the CHP. Avenue G between 30th Street East and 20th Street East will be blocked for the crash investigation, the CHP reported.

