Lancaster

1 person killed during mid-air collision of small planes near Lancaster

By Karla Rendon

At least one person was killed when two small planes collided mid-air near Lancaster on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024.
KNN News

At least one person was killed Sunday during a mid-air collision between two small planes near Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The collision occurred around 1:20 p.m. when a Cessna collided with another small aircraft mid-air, authorities said. One of the planes crash-landed near the intersection of E. Avenue G and 60th Street east. The second plane landed about 15 minutes away, near the intersection of W. Avenue F and 55th Street west.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

It is unclear what caused the planes to crash.

The person who died in the collision has not been identified. It’s unclear if that individual was a pilot or a possible passenger in one of the planes.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Authorities did not comment on the status of the other pilot involved in the collision.

The investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

LancasterAntelope Valley
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us