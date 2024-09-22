1 person killed during mid-air collision of small planes near Lancaster

At least one person was killed Sunday during a mid-air collision between two small planes near Lancaster, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The collision occurred around 1:20 p.m. when a Cessna collided with another small aircraft mid-air, authorities said. One of the planes crash-landed near the intersection of E. Avenue G and 60th Street east. The second plane landed about 15 minutes away, near the intersection of W. Avenue F and 55th Street west.

It is unclear what caused the planes to crash.

The person who died in the collision has not been identified. It’s unclear if that individual was a pilot or a possible passenger in one of the planes.

Authorities did not comment on the status of the other pilot involved in the collision.

The investigation is ongoing.