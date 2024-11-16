Lancaster officials respond to house fire, deadly triple shooting

An investigation is underway after several people were shot at a Lancaster home, where a fire also occurred.

Law enforcement was called to the 44500 block of North Tabler Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. There, at least three people were found dead in the home.

Details on what led up to the shooting are still under investigation.

Firefighters said a fourth person was taken to a hospital due to unspecified injuries. The extent of those injuries was not disclosed.

Crews were able to knock down the fire in about 10 minutes. It’s unclear what started it.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact LASD’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.