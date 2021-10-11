Lancaster

Three Wounded in Shooting at Lancaster Restaurant

The altercation apparently started with a dispute inside the Culichi Town restaurant.

A law enforcement SUV at the scene of a shooting in Lancaster.
NBCLA

Three people were wounded and a gunman was found dead Monday morning in a shooting at a Lancaster restaurant.

A sheriff's SWAT team rescued a woman with a gunshot wound who was believed held hostage in the restaurant in the 42100 block of Sierra Highway. The shooter was found inside the restaurant dead, according to Deputy Trina Schrader of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.

The shooting was reported at 12:12 a.m. at the restaurant, said Schrader.

Two other men were taken to hospitals with gunshot wounds, she said. Details about the conditions of all three wounded people were not available.

This article tagged under:

Lancaster
