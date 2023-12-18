Authorities identify 4-year-old boy killed in Lancaster road rage shooting

A 4-year-old boy killed in a road rage shooting was identified Monday by authorities.

Gor Adamyan, 4, was killed Friday in Lancaster in a shooting that investigators said stemmed from a confrontation involving two drivers. A coroner's case report did not list a manner of death.

Gor was riding in the car with his mother and his father when they were cut off by another driver, according to authorities. They were followed to the area of Sierra Highway and East Avenue J when someone in the other car opened fire.

Gor, sitting in the back seat, was struck by gunfire in the upper body. He died at a hospital. In a GoFundMe post, the family said the boy and his parents were on their way to pick up groceries.

No other injuries were reported.

A 29-year-old man and 27-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of murder, the sheriff's department said.

Anyone with information about the case was asked to call homicide detectives at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.