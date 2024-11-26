Lancaster

Man charged in shooting deaths of 4 at Lancaster home that was set on fire

The suspect is accused of burglarizing the home before shooting four victims, then setting the residence on fire to cover up the crime.

By Benjamin Papp

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 19-year-old man has been charged in the shooting deaths of four people as they slept at a Lancaster home that was later set on fire, Los Angeles County prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Miguel Diego Sandoval was charged with four counts of murder in the Nov. 16 attack on Christine Aca-ac, 25; her brother, Janvi Maquindang, 21; Edwin Garcia, 24, and Matthew Montebello, 23.

📺 Los Angeles news 24/7: Watch NBC4 free wherever you are

The charges include the special circumstance allegations of murder while lying in wait and multiple murders, along with allegations that he used a gun.

Sandoval is also facing one felony count each of first-degree residential burglary with a person present and arson of an inhabited structure.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

The shooting was reported Saturday in the northern Los Angeles County community. Firefighters responded to the home at about 1:30 a.m. and knocked down the fire.

Aca-ac, Garcia and Maquindang died at the scene. Deputies pulled Montebello from the burning house in the 44500 block of North Tabler Avenue, near East Avenue J and Challenger Way, but he died late the following day, authorities said.

Sandoval allegedly set the home on fire in an effort to cover up a burglary and the shootings. He is accused of burglarizing the home while the residents were sleeping and shooting them before setting the fire.

Local

Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, COVID, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

Pursuit 1 hour ago

Shots fired outside West Adams apartment at end of Maserati chase

Crime and Courts 1 hour ago

LA District Attorney's office asks for more time to respond to Menendez brothers' petition to challenge convictions

He was later arrested Nov. 21. He is due in a Lancaster courtroom Jan. 27 for arraignment.

This article tagged under:

Lancaster
Local The Rundown Let Me Explain California US & World Weather I-Team Investigations Consumer Submit a tip Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Traffic
Meet the News Team Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us