Shootings leave 4 dead and several more injured within 24 hours in Lancaster

Four people were killed and at least six others were injured in a series of shootings during a violent 24 hours in the northern Los Angeles County community of Lancaster.

The recent shootings began Tuesday night when three shootings in the span of just a few hours left two people dead. On Wednesday, two more people were killed and several others were wounded in another shooting that authorities said involved gang members.

"It’s been a very rough two days," said Lancaster Police Chief Rodrick Armalin. "This is a traumatic incident for our community. We're working closely with the sheriff's department and trying to provide whatever resources we possibly can."

Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris said he was outraged over violence.

"These gangs turned our city into a warzone," Parris said Thursday. "Let’s not make any mistake about that. In those residential neighborhoods, we had people with assault weapons spraying the neighborhood."

The latest shooting was around 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of East Avenue J-12. Two men were found with gunshot wounds, both of whom died at a hospital.

Five other people were treated at a hospital for injuries.

"Homicide detectives have learned this shooting is gang-related and are currently gathering more information on any suspects and continuing to work the scene," sheriff's officials said in a statement.

The shooting was at least the fourth within 24 hours in the Antelope Valley community. The violence began Tuesday night when a man was shot and wounded at Avenue J-8 and 30th Street West.

At 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, a man was fatally shot in the 45600 block of Sierra Highway. About a half-hour later, a man was fatally shot in the 400 block of Avenue L.

It was unclear if the shootings are connected.

"Whatever it takes to bring in the manpower to make this city safe is what we're going to do," Parris said.

No arrests were reported.

Anyone with information about the shootings was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.