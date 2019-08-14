The family of 18-year-old Eddie Alvirez said they believe he mistakenly shot and killed his 13-year-old sister Marlena Tuesday afternoon at their Lancaster home before running away.

The Lancaster family of an 18-year-old man who is being considered a suspect in the fatal shooting of his 13-year-old sister said it was an accident, and they hope he turns himself in soon.

That's why they're hoping he'll do the right thing.

"I want him to turn himself in already," the suspect's grandmother said. "Because it's going to get worser if they find him."

The shooting happened in front of another sibling around 5:30 p.m. in the bedroom they all share in the home in the 1700 block of West Avenue J-15. Marlena's uncle rushed her to Antelope Valley Hospital but it was too late.

Brother Sought in Shooting Death of His Teen Sister

The 18-year-old man had a handgun when he left the scene of the shooting in Lancaster, investigators said. Christine Kim reports for Today in LA on Wednesday Aug. 14, 2019. (Published 6 hours ago)

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department called him a person of interest after Eddie took off and hadn't been seen since. Late Wednesday, the department was considering him a suspect.

"Alvirez was in possession of a handgun that he pointed at one of his sisters and shot," the department said in a statement released early Wednesday. "He fled the location on foot with the handgun."

The family said they had no idea where the 18-year-old may have gotten his hands on a weapon.

"He was good. He was really good. He was going to take her to get her nails done. After that, I don't know what happened after that," Vanessa Zamora, the victim's aunt, said. "I know he didn't intentionally hurt her."

Alvirez's aunt, who said the shooting is unfathomable considering he loved his sisters from when they were babies, is also pleading for her nephew to turn himself in.

"Come home and do the right thing," Zamora said.

Teen Girl Fatally Shot in Lancaster

A brother of a girl shot and killed is considered a person of interest in the case. Beverly White reports for the NBC4 News on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. (Published Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019)

She is also dealing with the heartbreak of losing her niece who died too young.

"She was very loving, happy, smart. Just very outgoing. Loved life," she said.

Deputies initially responded to the home after a report of a girl who was shot with a BB gun.

A motive for the shooting was not immediately clear, but he was considered armed and dangerous, the sheriff's department said.

Anyone who spots him is asked to contact the sheriff's department at 1-800-222-8477.