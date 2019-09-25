A police vehicle is spotted at a Moreno Valley middle school where a boy was seriously hurt in a fight on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.

After two students were arrested following a fight at a Southern California middle school, the 13-year-old boy left in critical condition died Wednesday, authorities said.

Riverside County Sheriff's Department said the 13-year-old, who had suffered severe injuries in the fight Monday, Sept. 13, was pronounced clinically dead 12 days later.

Despite hospital staff working to save the boy, identified by authorities as just Diego, he did not survive, and his family was set to donate his organs in an attempt to transform tragedy into a gift for another child, the Facebook post read.

The two students involved in the fight remained in custody at Riverside County Juvenile Hall. They were to face assault charges, authorities said.

Will Smith Surprises Students After Viral Act Of Kindness

Will Smith is praising these high school students for their viral act of kindness! The "Gemini Man" star made a special appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" to personally thank football players Kristopher Graham and Antwain Garrett for helping out their classmate Michael Todd, who was being bullied in school. (Published Friday, Sept. 20, 2019)

The fight took place on campus at Landmark Middle School in the 15200 block of Legendary Drive around 1 p.m., Riverside County sheriff's said.

Authorities did not reveal additional details about how the fight occurred, or what led to it.

The students were arrested on suspicion of assault likely to produce great bodily injury.

Anyone with information on the case was encouraged to contact Investigator Joshua Manjarrez at 951-955-2777 or Investigator John Tometich at 951-486-6700.