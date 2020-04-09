Landmarks to Join #LightItBlue for Health Workers

What to Know April 9

Several spots around the nation will join

In Southern California, look for Knott's Berry Farm and the Pacific Wheel at Santa Monica Pier to go blue

From nightly applause, ringing out from our apartments through the empty streets, to homemade signs appearing on street corners and in front of hospitals, many people are showing their gratitude to healthcare professionals, essential workers, and frontline responders during these challenging days.

Joining that movement, to create a moving moment, on the evening of April 9?

Landmarks, businesses, theme parks, and public locations across the nation will turn on the blue glow, all to show that we are indebted to the hospital workers and emergency crews who are so bravely and valiantly helping people in the face of the spread of the coronavirus.

Knott's Berry Farm in Buena Park is joining the #lightitblue brigade on April 9, by casting a sapphire-like shimmer on the Calico Mine Ride, Supreme Scream, and the park's newest coaster, Hangtime.

And at Santa Monica Pier, the Pacific Wheel, the world-famous solar-powered Ferris wheel, will join the blue-big event.

Other locations, across the country, are expected to join.

As we are staying at home, be sure to check out the webcams and live feeds at your favorite parks or attractions, to see if they've gone blue.

It's a sweet show, from some of our bigger bastions of culture, amusement, and recreation, one that says that the gratitude for those who are giving so much remains robust.