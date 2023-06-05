Landslide stops rail service in San Clemente area for second time this year

A landslide brought rail service to a stop Monday in southern Orange County for the second time this year.

Tracks used by Metrolink and Amtrak Pacific Surfliner trains were closed between San Clemente and San Juan Capistrano. The stretch of track was being inspected after what appeared to be another landslide on a hillside above the tracks near the Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens.

Dirt also appeared to pile up behind a multi-story apartment complex.

Get Southern California news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC LA newsletters.

It was unclear how long the tracks will be closed.

Tracks in the area had been closed for about a month starting in late April due to the unstable hillside, but reopened May 27. Casa Romantica was also closed due to damage on its terrace caused by the landslide, but partially reopened on May 25.