Lane closures are scheduled on Century Boulevard near Los Angeles International Airport to accommodate construction on the Automated People Mover project.

One to three lanes on either side of Century will be closed between Avion Drive and Sepulveda Boulevard, with the work generally planned between 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays. The work will continue through Aug. 30.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Images: Opening in 2023, Here's What the LAX Automated People Mover Will Look Like

LAX officials said, however, that lane closures could take place during daytime and nighttime hours. Three-lane closures will only take place during overnight hours or on Saturdays, according to airport officials.

From Aug. 23 to Aug. 30, during weekdays from midnight to 4 a.m. drivers will not be able to access eastbound Century Boulevard and LAX from the Sepulveda Boulevard/LAX ramp. Northbound motorists will be able to detour on 96th Street to access Century Boulevard and LAX. Motorists exiting LAX from World Way South on the Upper/Departures Level will be routed on the airport return ramp to the Lower/Arrivals Level and Center Way to exit the terminal area.

The Automated People Mover is part of a $14.5 billion modernization project at LAX, the largest airport project of its kind in the U.S. The train system will have six total stations -- three inside the Central Terminal Area and three outside the CTA, which will connect the train system to L.A. Metro and a car rental facility.

Officials expect the train system to be ready in 2023, and the full modernization project is expected to be completed ahead of the 2028 Olympic Games, being held in Los Angeles.