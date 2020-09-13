Lane Closures Scheduled Next Week on I-10 and I-15

Two major freeway rehabilitation projects will continue this coming week, prompting lane closures on interstates 10 and 15.

According to Caltrans, crews will be replacing pavement on Interstate 15 as part of a ongoing $28 million project that will shut down part of the freeway Monday through Friday from the Riverside/San Diego County line to just north of the Temecula Creek Bridge.

From 8 p.m. to 8 a.m., alternating closures of the he number three and four lanes will take place on the northbound I-15 while crews re-stripe the roadway.

Additionally, the southbound Temecula Parkway on-ramp will be closed.

On I-10, the eastbound fast lane will be closed between Eighth Street in Banning and Main Street in Cabazon on Monday night for k-rail work, according to Caltrans.

From Tuesday to Thursday, alternating ramp and/or outside lane closures may happen on the eastbound side during nighttime hours to allow for extensive excavation work, Caltrans officials said.