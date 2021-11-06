Lanes Shut Down After Fatal Crash on 60 Freeway Near Avocado Heights

One person is dead after a motorcyclist collided with another vehicle on near Avocado Heights Saturday night.

The motorcyclist was reported dead, CHP said.

The collision occurred on the 60 Freeway at the northbound 605 interchange, CHP said.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the incident was reported at around 7:30 p.m.

A SigAlert has been issued and lanes 3 and 4 of the freeway are closed for an unknown duration, CHP said.

No other details were immediately available.