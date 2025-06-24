Langer's Deli drops egg surcharge as prices stabilize

Breakfast lovers got a bit of good news Tuesday with an announcement by Langer's Deli that it is dropping a 50-cent surcharge it imposed on eggs earlier this year.

The 50-cent-per-egg charge was enacted in February when egg prices skyrocketed across the country, thanks largely to bird flu and other supply chain issues.

"Today, with egg prices finally stabilizing, we're pleased to share that we've recently removed the egg surcharge,'' deli owner Norm Langer said in a statement. "I want to thank our customers for their understanding and support. As always, our priority remains serving the highest-quality food at a fair price, without compromise.''

Langer noted that the costs of other food also rose this year, but it "chose not to raise our menu prices.''

The delicatessen has been a staple in the Westlake area for nearly 80 years, famed primarily for its pastrami sandwiches.