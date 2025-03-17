LAPD releases 2024 crime stats. Here are some key findings

Overall crime in the city of Los Angeles declined in 2024, with homicides dropping 14% and shooting victims decreasing by 19%, according to statistics released Monday by the Los Angeles Police Department.

Mayor Karen Bass joined LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell and members of the LAPD Board of Police Commissioners at a news conference Monday at Hollenbeck Division in Boyle Heights. Homicides in that neighborhood dropped by 65% last year, according to the department.

"While we recognize this progress, we remain committed to sustaining these reductions and ensuring that every resident feels safe in their home, on their street and in their community," Bass said. "Public safety is my top priority, and the city of Los Angeles will continue to take bold steps to keep crime down and hold those who commit crime accountable."

Some key findings of the LAPD's data showed the following in 2024 compared to 2023.

Homicide cases decreased 14% (-47)

Victims shot cases decreased by approximately 19% (-225)

LAPD secured 7,634 illegal firearms, including 790 ghost guns

Rape, robbery and aggravated assault, also known as violent crimes, decreased by 2,586 cases (30,574 Person/Violent Crimes in 2023)

Aggravated assault cases decreased by 2,371 (20,042 aggravated assaults in 2023)

Rape cases decreased by 97 (1,505 rapes in 2023)

Robberies remained just about flat with 8,637 cases (8,696 robberies in 2023)

Data showed a decline in both property crimes and traffic collisions. According to the LAPD, officers made hundreds of arrests related to organized retail theft and motor vehicle crimes.

The department recovered more than $36 million in stolen merchandise through the regional Organized Retail Crime Task Force. Additionally, officers arrested more than 100 people in connection with copper wire theft as part of the Heavy Metal Task Force, which targets crimes related to metal theft.

LAPD data also showed the following.

Citywide property crimes -- which includes burglary, motor vehicle theft, theft from motor vehicle and theft -- decreased by 7,259 cases (109,025 property crimes in 2023).

Burglaries decreased by 1,092 cases (15,340 burglaries in 2023).

Motor vehicle thefts (MVT) decreased by 1,963 cases (26,827 MVTs in 2023).

Theft from motor vehicle (TFMV) decreased by 3,988 cases (30,788 TFMVs in 2023).

Thefts decreased by 216 cases (36,070 thefts in 2023).

Although traffic safety remained a challenge in 2024, the police chief noted that fatal felony hit-and-run collisions dropped by nearly 6.5%, with nine fewer cases compared to 2023.

Collisions involving driving under the influence declined by 36.7%, or 11 cases, while fatal vehicle-versus-pedestrian collisions decreased by 7%, or 13 cases, during the same period.

The department formally transitioned its data collection process to the new National Incident Based Reporting System, also known as NIBRS. Police departments across the country are aligning with the latest national reporting standard policies as mandated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

According to the LAPD, the new system captures data on all offenses within a single crime, providing a more comprehensive view of crime. NIBRS provides details on victim and offender demographics, relationships and presence of weapons.

Data on person and property crime statistics are a combination of the Summary Reporting System and NIBRS standards, while homicide and shooting victim figures are manually counted, McDonnell said.