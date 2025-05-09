LAPD arrest man in connection to killing at Valley Village apartment

Authorities arrested a man Thursday they say is connected to the killing of a Valley Village resident inside their apartment home.

The deadly incident happened on April 26 in the 12600 block of Riverside Drive. Patrol officers who did a welfare check on a resident found the man unresponsive inside his apartment.

The man in custody was identified as Erick Escamilla, the LAPD confirmed to NBC4. Details on Escamilla's arrest were not immediately available.

Police stated that the suspect had unlawfully entered the victim's apartment, prompting a physical dispute that resulted in the victim's death.

The deceased was identified by the Los Angeles County medical examiner's office as 53-year-old Menashe Hidra.

Neighbors told NBC4 they were terrified to find out someone had been killed inside their apartment complex.

“I do not feel safe. And that is before any of this murder homicide, any of this situation happened," said a resident who did not want to be identified. “It's not just me who has made the complaint, a bunch of other tenants have as well. Definitely the people who live on the fifth floor who have complained about footsteps on the roof after hours.”

Some people who live at the Ashton Sherman Village Apartments said they've complained to management about a lack of security. Jonathan Gonzalez reports for the NBC4 News at 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 1, 2025.

Anyone with information regarding the case was urged to contact the Operation Valley Bureau at 818-374-9550. Calls during non-business hours should be directed to 877-527-3247.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org.