LAPD arrests 2 in video of teens on bikes beating man in Mid-Wilshire

Two juvenile suspects were arrested Friday in connection to a shocking video released last Saturday of a group teenagers on bikes beating a man on a Mid-Wilshire street.

The two arrests followed an anonymous tip shortly after the story was made public. LAPD maintains they need the public's help to track down the rest of the perpetrators.

The video shows approximately two dozen teenage boys assaulting and berating a man near the intersection of San Vicente Boulevard and Carrillo Drive around 5 p.m.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

After an initial argument between the victim and attackers, the attackers immediately overwhelmed the victim, punching and kicking them to the ground.

When outsiders intervened, the attackers left the area together riding their bicycles southbound on Carrillo Drive.

The victim sustained injuries but did not go to the hospital.

Anyone who recognizes the individuals in the video or who has information on the attack is encouraged to contact LAPD Wilshire Area’s Detective Carlos, Serial No. 41244, at 213-922-8229. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.