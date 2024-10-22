san fernando valley

LAPD arrests man connected to series of taco truck robberies across San Fernando Valley

Authorities believe there may be additional victims.

By Elizabeth Chavolla

Police on Tuesday announced the arrest of a 22-year-old man suspected of a series of taco truck robberies in the San Fernando Valley.

Jesus Garcia Sotelo, a San Fernando Valley resident, is suspected of robbing at least seven taco trucks and a 7-Eleven store, said Cpt. Warner Castillo of the Los Angeles Police Department.

A total of eight robberies occurred between Sep. 8 and Sep. 21 in the Van Nuys, North Hollywood, Foothill and Mission areas, according to the LAPD. In all cases, a firearm was used to threaten the victims.

Authorities said they were able to recover evidence of the robberies, including a vehicle at Sotelo’s residence.

Sotelo faces eight counts of robbery with a handgun, two counts of attempted murder with a handgun and 10 counts of assault with a firearm. He is being held without bail.

Authorities believe there may be additional victims and ask anyone with information to contact the LAPD’s North Hollywood Division at 818-754-8410. Anonymous calls may be made at 1-800-222-8477.

