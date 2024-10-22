LAPD arrests man connected to series of taco truck robberies across San Fernando Valley

Police on Tuesday announced the arrest of a 22-year-old man suspected of a series of taco truck robberies in the San Fernando Valley.

Jesus Garcia Sotelo, a San Fernando Valley resident, is suspected of robbing at least seven taco trucks and a 7-Eleven store, said Cpt. Warner Castillo of the Los Angeles Police Department.

A total of eight robberies occurred between Sep. 8 and Sep. 21 in the Van Nuys, North Hollywood, Foothill and Mission areas, according to the LAPD. In all cases, a firearm was used to threaten the victims.

Authorities said they were able to recover evidence of the robberies, including a vehicle at Sotelo’s residence.

Sotelo faces eight counts of robbery with a handgun, two counts of attempted murder with a handgun and 10 counts of assault with a firearm. He is being held without bail.

Authorities believe there may be additional victims and ask anyone with information to contact the LAPD’s North Hollywood Division at 818-754-8410. Anonymous calls may be made at 1-800-222-8477.