LAPD arrests man suspected of cutting down trees in downtown LA

The man suspected of cutting down several trees in downtown Los Angeles was arrested on Tuesday, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a press release on Tuesday.

Police arrested 45-year-old Samuel Patrick Groft for felony vandalism.

He was located in the area of Custer Avenue and West Sunset Boulevard at around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Detectives located evidence linking him to the crimes, the release said.

Police said Groft used a chainsaw to cut down numerous city trees in the areas of Downtown LA, the Westlake District, and Glassell Park.