LAPD Arrests Two Individuals in Connection With Karen Bass Home Burglary

The Los Angeles Police Department arrested two individuals Tuesday in connection with the the home burglary of Congresswoman Karen Bass.

Bass announced that her home had been burglarized on Sept. 9. Two firearms were reported to have been taken.

Police identified an individuals car and license plate at Bass' residence during the time of the burglary.

On Tuesday around 7:15 p.m. the vehicle with the matching license plate was found near the area of Hazeltine Ave. and Sylvan St.

LAPD Van Nuys officers stopped, detained, and arrested the individuals in the vehicle.

They arrested, 42-year-old, Patricio Munoz who is currently being held on $500,000 bail. They also arrested, 24-year-old, Juan Espinoza who is being held on no bail.

The case will be presented to the LA County District Attorney's office for filing and considerations.