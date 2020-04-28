LAPD Asks Public for Help Identifying Palms Shooting Suspect

Hoping to generate public tips, police released surveillance footage of a suspect in a shooting that happened in the Palms area nearly two weeks ago.

The suspect entered an apartment building on Mentone Avenue, north of Washington Boulevard, on April 18 about 12:35 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

He then returned to the street and fired one round at an occupied third-floor unit. The round went through the glass door, but missed the person inside the unit.

LAPD detectives do not believe the gunman lives at the location or has any connection to the building. He fled in a possibly gray or white four-door vehicle.

He's described as being about 30 years old, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 240 pounds. He was wearing a light-colored scarf on his head, a black sweatshirt, white T shirt, dark blue jeans and black shoes. A possible tribal tattoo on his back was revealed when he removed his sweatshirt and T-shirt, according to the LAPD.

Anyone with information about the assault with a deadly weapon suspect's identity was encouraged to contact Pacific Division Detective Lin at 310-482-6395. Those wishing to report anonymously can call 800-222-TIPS or visit LAPDOnline.org, and click on "Anonymous Web Tips."