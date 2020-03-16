Los Angeles

LAPD Asks Residents to File Non-Emergency Crime Reports Online

Incidents such as harassing phone calls, lost property, theft or property from a publicly accessible location and vandalism or illegal dumping may be reported online.

By City News Service

ent Nishimura/Getty Images

In the spirit of social distancing, the Los Angeles Police Department was urging residents Monday to use an online system to notify police of non-emergency crimes.

For emergencies, a crime in progress, or any incident in which someone was injured, people should still call 911. However, incidents such as harassing phone calls, lost property, theft of property from a publicly accessible location -- like a car or a porch -- vandalism or illegal dumping may be reported online.

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, explains social distancing and how it can help slow the spread of coronavirus in elderly and immunocompromised patients.

The links for filing a report in English or Spanish can be found at http://www.lapdonline.org/home/content_basic_view/60409.

All incidents reported using the Community Online Reporting Service will be reviewed on average once every 24 hours -- possibly longer on weekends and holidays -- according to the LAPD.

If further information is needed, police will reach out by email or telephone. Once the report has been approved, an LAPD report number will be issued and a copy of the final report will be emailed back.

The approval process may take up to five business days. The department also reminds residents that filing a false police report is a crime punishable by six months jail time or a fine of up to $1,000 or both.

