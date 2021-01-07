LAPD ‘Aware of Disturbing Images' of Black Woman Grabbed During Protest

Los Angeles police said today they were "aware of disturbing images'' of a Black woman being grabbed from behind by a white man and surrounded by a group of people holding flags and wearing Trump hats at a protest held in downtown Los Angeles on same day that a destructive mob breached the U.S. Capitol.



The photos, which were widely shared on Twitter, including by actress Jane Lynch, show the woman being held from behind while a person who is out of frame holds a canister -- which many speculated was pepper spray -- near her face.



The woman, 25-year-old Berlinda Nibo, told a news station a group numbering about 40 began following her after she flipped them off. She told the news station the group was shoving her, calling her the n-word and "asking me who I voted for.''

Professor Shaun Harper said the difference between BLM protest response and the one shown in the Capitol should force a conversation about racial double-standards. Kim Baldonado reports Jan. 7, 2021.

Nibo said the man behind her was trying to help her, and was whispering in her ear, "Don't move, they're trying to kill you.''

In a statement posted on its Twitter account, the Los Angeles Police Department said the woman in the photos had "not come forward'' to police and urged "anyone who was a victim and/or witness to any crime that occurred during yesterday's protest activities in DTLA to contact LAPD's Central Area.''

The LAPD said "a designated area was established within the protest location for individuals to report crimes and/or seek medical attention,'' while noting that "during fluid incidents such as protests, victims/witnesses of criminal activity or actions may leave the area prior to making contact with officers.''

In response to many tweets -- including from Lynch -- identifying the man holding the woman as an employee of a Southland Toyota dealership, Toyota wrote on Twitter: "The actions in these photos are inconsistent with Toyota's guiding principle of Respect for People. We do not condone this conduct.''

The company added, "While Toyota dealerships are independently owned and operated entities, we can confirm this person is no longer employed by any Toyota dealership.''

A GoFundMe page created for Nibo by a Los Angeles resident had raised more than $14,000 by 5 p.m. Thursday. Mayra Garcia, who told City News Service that she reached out to Nibo via Instagram after seeing the images, wrote that Nibo "needs medical help. Her shoulders, back and head are hurting her.''

During the protest downtown, which began about 9 a.m. Wednesday, many held flags and carried signs reading "Stop the Steal.'' Members of the group stood along Spring Street while others circled the area in their vehicles.

The LAPD eventually declared the event an unlawful assembly, saying "several fights'' broke out during the day as Trump supporters clashed with counter-protesters.

In total, six people were arrested -- three on suspicion of carrying unpermitted items while attending a public demonstration, two on suspicion of failing to disperse and one for resisting or obstructing an officer, LAPD officials said.