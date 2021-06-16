Two Bodies Found in Car Parked on Hollywood Street

Two people were found dead inside of a car Wednesday morning in Hollywood.

Authorities responded to a report of an unresponsive individual inside the car parked on the street in the 6700 block of West De Longpre Avenue.

Two people in the car were dead, authorities said. Details about causes of death were not immediately available.

A third person in the car was hospitalized, but details about that person’s condition were not immediately available.

