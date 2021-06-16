Hollywood

Two Bodies Found in Car Parked on Hollywood Street

A third person in the car located in the 6700 block of West De Longpre Avenue was hospitalized.

NBC Universal, Inc.

Two people were found dead inside of a car Wednesday morning in Hollywood.

Authorities responded to a report of an unresponsive individual inside the car parked on the street in the 6700 block of West De Longpre Avenue. 

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get the latest breaking news and local stories.

Two people in the car were dead, authorities said. Details about causes of death were not immediately available.

Local

Local news from across Southern California

coronavirus 37 mins ago

Research Finds Links Between Air Quality and COVID-19 Vulnerability

vaccine incentives 1 hour ago

50,000 Six Flags Tickets Up for Grabs in California's Vaccine Incentive Program

A third person in the car was hospitalized, but details about that person’s condition were not immediately available. 

Refresh this page for updates. 

This article tagged under:

HollywoodLAPD
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Traffic Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us