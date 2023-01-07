Suspicious Device Scene Clears in East Hollywood

The Los Angeles Police Department's Bomb Squad was in East Hollywood, where a suspicious device was rendered safe.

The device was reported at 1:03 p.m. in the 1200 block of North Edgemont Street, LAPD Officer Jeff Lee told City News Service.

A Google Street View search revealed the area is composed of apartment buildings. The immediate area near the device was evacuated until it was determined there was no longer a threat at 5:52 p.m., Lee said.

Details about the device and whether it was detonated were not immediately available.