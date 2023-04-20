Sherman Oaks

LAPD Bomb Squad Responding to Explosion in Sherman Oaks

By Darsha Philips

NBC Universal, Inc.

Businesses were evacuated and the LAPD bomb squad was called to investigate an explosion in Sherman Oaks Thursday evening.

The explosion occurred at around 7:30 p.m., prompting evacuations and street closures.

Cement debris littered the sidewalk where the explosion occurred.

LAPD was able to get a hold of surveillance video that showed a man that appears to place a device in a cinder block.

A few cars were damaged but no one was injured.

Police are searching for the man in the video but do not have a description at this time.

This article tagged under:

Sherman Oaks
