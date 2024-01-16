LAPD Chief Michel Moore to retire after 42 years

LAPD Chief Michel Moore has made the decision to retire after 42 years.

“My two most important people in my life, my wife and my daughter. They've given a lot for me to do this. it's time to say, okay, i've been selfish enough,” Moore said. “and i said 2024 is the year.”

But before he bids goodbye, Moore assesses the LAPD.

“What I think is the greatest police organization in America,” Moore said. “We don’t always get it right and when we mess up, we’re going to fess up. We have embarrassed ourselves. I have had some senior staff of this organization, no secrets, that have committed some misdeeds that I think are reflective of their failures and not of the system.”

Appointed in 2018, Michel Moore reflects on his own mistakes, revealing the one he regrets the most.

It happened during the mass protests over the death of George Floyd.

“We were seeing officers who were hit by bricks and officers with broken legs, fractured skulls and I was upset and angered. And I made a comparison of those hooligans that were out committing that violence to the murder of George Floyd, and I made my apologies. And there are those who understood that it wasn't what was in my heart.”

Moore took a knee in solidarity with protestors back in 2020. The wounds for some may not healed even to this day.

Moore says the morale of the department is under a great deal of stress at the moment.

“We absolutely need to increase our ranks. What would I like to be known for? I'd like to be known as a purveyor of hope,” Moore said.

When it comes to choosing a successor, Moore said he “would hope, as when I was aspiring for this position the two earlier times, is that the city would look inside first, and then, if needed, then it can always consider the outsiders.”

Chief Moore’s message to his rank and file stated “that I've done my best, that I believe in them. They make me proud, and I'm grateful for their lives of service and dedication, and I challenge them to continue.”

And to those he served, Moore had a message as well.

“To the people of Los Angeles, I hope I was enough and at the same time, know that I'm leaving a department in better hands, in a better place than I found it. And that they can have confidence that the men and women that are out there are out there for them, and they're out there to do their very best. Give them a nod, give them a wave. Let them know you care for them, that they matter to you. There's nothing that fills a cop's heart more than to know just that,” Moore said.

Moore steps down at the end of February and then will assist with the transition to an interim chief.