LAPD chief to protesters: The world is watching LA amid anti-ICE protests

The Los Angeles Police Department said it is ready to take on violent protesters who disrupt peaceful protests in Los Angeles as the rest of the nation and the world monitor how the city responds to the unrest sparked by immigration enforcement raids.

Toward the end of the largely peaceful “No Kings” rally in downtown LA Saturday, small groups of protesters began assaulting officers by throwing commercial-grade fireworks, rocks and bottles, prompting the LAPD to issue a dispersal order.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Despite the city’s $1 billion deficit that may complicate LAPD officers’ overtime and additional costs, Chief Jim McDonnell said his department is prepared to put a stop to further violence and vandalism Saturday night with officers being deployed to the downtown area overnight.

“We're ready for whatever happens,” the LAPD chief said. “We will take appropriate action (on) anybody who's down here, who is not supposed to be here, who (doesn’t) have a reason to be here."

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

As Mayor Karen Bass' nightly curfew that began on Tuesday, affecting a 1-square-mile area of downtown LA, will not expire anytime soon, McDonnell reiterated curfew violators will be arrested.

The LAPD also hinted it’s aware of groups of people who “coordinate” every night to create tension with officers during an interview with NBCLA. Chief McDonnell added his department is monitoring a fluid group of about 1,000 people going from one location to another within a 10-block area in downtown LA.

“Our goal is to be able to identify them and hold them accountable for what they're doing,” McDonnell added. “We work with the city attorney and the district attorney to be able to ensure that charges are presented, and they'll be held accountable.”

The ongoing unrest that started with immigration raids at three worksites in downtown LA on June 6 has garnered attention from around the world as Mayor Bass worries the Trump administration is using LA as a test case to see how far it can go with ICE raids and immigration crackdowns.

While the Trump administration justified the federalization of U.S. military troops, accusing LA law enforcement agencies of being unable and unwilling to support federal agents, Chief McDonnell stressed what happens in LA is closely monitored and scrutinized.

“Hey, this is our city. The eyes of the world are on us. You know we're better than this,” McDonnell addressed the violent protesters. “We've seen over the last week – disgusting. In some cases, you have some people doing their peaceful protests, most people. We're here to protect them.”