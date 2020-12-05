Pursuit

Pursuit of Stolen Vehicle Ends in Highland Park With Driver and Passenger in Custody

The vehicle that appeared to be a white sedan, ran multiple red lights and even came close to hitting a pedestrian crossing an intersection.

LAPD was in pursuit of a stolen vehicle near the neighborhood of Highland Park Saturday night around 7:53 p.m.

The stolen vehicle stayed within the neighborhood of Highland Park throughout the chase. He drove to Eagle Rock, but then immediately turned back around to the streets of York and Figueroa.

After driving at fast speeds and over speed bumps, the vehicle lost its tires one by one, until he was left with only the right front tire.

With sparks igniting on the pavement due to the exposed rims, the vehicle was forced to slow down.

LAPD then took the opportunity to close in on the car and end the pursuit with a pit maneuver.

The chase concluded with the vehicle spinning to a halt and the driver and passenger taken into custody.

This article tagged under:

PursuitHighland Park
