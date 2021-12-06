LAPD

Driver Speeds Through Several Cities in Dangerous Pursuit Through San Fernando Valley

At one point the driver got onto the 101 Freeway in Sherman Oaks, with their lights completely blacked out. 

A dangerous pursuit through several cities in the San Fernando Valley finally came to an end in Encino where the driver was taken into custody. 

The Los Angeles Police Department began chasing a silver colored vehicle in the city of Van Nuys. 

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The driver sped through streets in Van Nuys, Valley Glen and Sherman Oaks. 

In the nearby Valley Village area, police cornered the driver in a dead end street, but the driver made a U-turn, hitting a parked vehicle and almost running over the officers. 

Local

Local news from across Southern California

Los Angeles 2 hours ago

Driver Taken Into Custody After High Speed Pursuit Through LA

COVID 4 hours ago

Mom Says Son Vaccinated in Exchange for Pizza at LAUSD Without Her Consent

The driver was able to escape and the pursuit ensued through the same areas of Sherman Oaks and Studio City. 

At one point the driver got onto the 101 Freeway in Sherman Oaks, with their lights completely blacked out. 

LAPD attempted a PIT maneuver and managed to spin the pursuit vehicle around, causing smoke to come out of the front end of the car, but the driver sped away. 

The pursuit finally came to an end on Gaviota Avenue and Ventura Boulevard in Encino near a building. 

The driver, who appeared to be a woman, exited the vehicle but was hiding behind a pole. 

Police stood by as the driver walked towards a wall, not complying to put their hands up, and was finally approached and taken into custody.

This article tagged under:

LAPDsan fernando valleyPursuit
Local Education News & Resources California US & World Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Investigations Consumer Sports Play The Challenge Politics NewsConference Entertainment & Lifestyle Entertainment News California Live The Scene NBCLX Travel & Adventure NBC4 in the Community Life Connected
Meet the News Team Submit a Consumer Complaint Send us your photos and videos Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us