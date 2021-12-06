Driver Speeds Through Several Cities in Dangerous Pursuit Through San Fernando Valley

A dangerous pursuit through several cities in the San Fernando Valley finally came to an end in Encino where the driver was taken into custody.

The Los Angeles Police Department began chasing a silver colored vehicle in the city of Van Nuys.

The driver sped through streets in Van Nuys, Valley Glen and Sherman Oaks.

In the nearby Valley Village area, police cornered the driver in a dead end street, but the driver made a U-turn, hitting a parked vehicle and almost running over the officers.

The driver was able to escape and the pursuit ensued through the same areas of Sherman Oaks and Studio City.

At one point the driver got onto the 101 Freeway in Sherman Oaks, with their lights completely blacked out.

LAPD attempted a PIT maneuver and managed to spin the pursuit vehicle around, causing smoke to come out of the front end of the car, but the driver sped away.

The pursuit finally came to an end on Gaviota Avenue and Ventura Boulevard in Encino near a building.

The driver, who appeared to be a woman, exited the vehicle but was hiding behind a pole.

Police stood by as the driver walked towards a wall, not complying to put their hands up, and was finally approached and taken into custody.