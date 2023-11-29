LAPD in standoff with possibly armed rideshare passenger in Mount Washington area

Police are in a standoff Wednesday morning with a possibly armed rideshare passenger in the Mount Washington area.

The standoff began at about 7:30 a.m. when officers responded to a rideshare driver's report of a passenger inside their car who was armed with a gun. At least five patrol vehicles and two armored police vehicles were position behind the car at the scene in the 4500 bock of Marmion Way, where the passenger remained in the car parked near the Metro A Line Southwest Museum Station.

The driver got out of the car and was not injured.

A LINE UPDATE: No train service between Highland Park and Heritage Square Station due to police activity near Southwest Museum. Bus shuttles requested. — LA Metro Rider Alerts (@metrolaalerts) November 29, 2023

There is no Metro A Line train service between Highland Park and Heritage Square Station due to the standoff. Buses will replace trains on the route.

Southbound buses will board at Avenue 57 and Marmion Way. Northbound buses will board at Pasadena Avenue between Avenue 37 and 38,