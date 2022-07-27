LAPD Investigate Man Fatally Shot on Sidewalk in Florence

A man was shot and killed in Florence just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

LAPD responded to a call about an assault with a deadly weapon and found a man face down on the sidewalk of 41st St. and Ascot Ave.

The victim suffered one gunshot wound to the upper torso and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was a man in his 30s, and it is currently unknown whether or not he was a resident of the neighborhood.

At the time, there is no suspect description, no known motive, nor if the crime was gang-related.

LAPD is still investigating the scene and is collecting as much evidence as possible -- including surveillance video from homes in the neighborhood.