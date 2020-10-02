LAPD Investigates Deadly Hit-and-Run in Koreatown

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run that occurred early Friday morning in Koreatown.

Officers responded to Wilton Place, between 5th and 6th Street, at about 1:15 a.m. where they found an adult woman in her 30s that had been struck by a vehicle, said LAPD.

Authorities say the victim was driving southbound on Wilton Place when for unknown reasons she parked and got out of her car. That's when a vehicle traveling northbound on Wilton hit her and didn't stop to help, according to LAPD.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released.

A description of the suspect's vehicle was not immediately available.