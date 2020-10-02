hit and run

LAPD Investigates Deadly Hit-and-Run in Koreatown

Authorities say the victim was driving southbound on Wilton Place when for unknown reasons she parked, got out of her car, and was struck by another vehicle.

Oscar Flores

LAPD investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision in Koreatown.
The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run that occurred early Friday morning in Koreatown.

Officers responded to Wilton Place, between 5th and 6th Street, at about 1:15 a.m. where they found an adult woman in her 30s that had been struck by a vehicle, said LAPD.

Authorities say the victim was driving southbound on Wilton Place when for unknown reasons she parked and got out of her car. That's when a vehicle traveling northbound on Wilton hit her and didn't stop to help, according to LAPD.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Her identity has not been released.

A description of the suspect's vehicle was not immediately available.

