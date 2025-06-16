LAPD investigates law enforcement related injury during downtown LA protest

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a law enforcement related injury after a man was injured during a protest in downtown Los Angeles last week.

Officers responded to a protest on Alameda and Tempre Streets on June 10 at around 2:36 p.m. where they said “several uncooperative demonstrators refused to leave the area and confronted officers on the skirmish line.”

The injured man, later identified as 30-year-old Daniel Robert Bill, failed to cooperate by “physically resisting and challenging officers,” the LAPD said in a news release.

The LAPD said officers used baton techniques and less-lethal munitions against Bill but since they had no effect, they then used a team takedown to take Bill into custody.

Bill was taken to a nearby hospital where it was determined that a finger on his left hand was broken, and the injury would require surgical intervention. However, the surgery was delayed and rescheduled for the following day.

The LAPD said that investigators with the Force Investigation Division (FID) were notified of the hospitalization and are investigating the incident.