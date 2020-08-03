LAPD Investigating If Its Employees Attended Mask-Optional Hollywood Party

The Los Angeles Police Department Monday was investigating allegations that department employees attended a raucous, mask-optional party at a popular Hollywood saloon.

"The department is aware of video posted on social media that captured an event that does not appear to be following public health guidelines," the LAPD said in a statement. "We are trying to identify LAPD employees, who may have been in attendance.

"The chief of police has made his expectations clear and department notices have been distributed, that every employee shall wear a face covering and practice social distancing when possible at work and in the field."

According to various social media posts, the event occurred Friday at the Sassafras Saloon, 1233 Vine St., an 80-year-old Southern-themed bar with live music played from a second-floor balcony.

The website KnockLA posted a video that allegedly showed people arriving for "the LASD party'' and being asked if they had a temperature before they were admitted.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department denied that people shown in the video were department employees and that the department hosted the event.

On Monday, the sheriff's department said the reports are "categorically false and appear to be a hoax perpetrated by social activists."

Bars have been closed by order of Gov. Gavin Newsom since late June as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.