LAPD investigating shooting in Koreatown

By Missael Soto

Newschopper4

An investigation is underway after a reported shooting injured at least one person in Koreatown.

Police responded to a shooting around 4:46 p.m. near Vermont Avenue and Francis Avenue.

A male victim was transported to a hospital, according to the LAPD. Their condition was unclear.

The suspected shooter fled the scene in an unknown direction.

A section of the street was closed off as police continued their investigation.

