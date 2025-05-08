LAPD investigating shooting in Koreatown

An investigation is underway after a reported shooting injured at least one person in Koreatown.

Police responded to a shooting around 4:46 p.m. near Vermont Avenue and Francis Avenue.

Stream Los Angeles News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

A male victim was transported to a hospital, according to the LAPD. Their condition was unclear.

The suspected shooter fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning with NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

A section of the street was closed off as police continued their investigation.