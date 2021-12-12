LAPD

LAPD Investigating Shooting Near Memorial For Vicente Fernandez In Hollywood

Witnesses also said that they saw a person's arm holding a handgun from an upper story window in the apartment building across the street from the memorial.

By City News Service

NBCLA

Los Angeles police were investigating a shooting Sunday night near the Hollywood Walk of Fame, where fans had gathered to remember 81-year-old performer Vicente Fernandez, who died this morning in Mexico. 

The shots were fired from an apartment building across the street and was reported around 6:30 p.m., according to a LAPD desk officer at Hollywood Division.

Witnesses told reporters they heard four or five shots fired in the 6100 block of Hollywood Boulevard, east of Vine Street. 

One bullet hit a glass door on that side of the street, according to multiple media reports.

There were no immediate reports of injuries. The LAPD conducted a search for the shooter and shut down that section of Hollywood Boulevard.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

LAPDHollywoodHollywood Walk of Fame
