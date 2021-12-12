LAPD Investigating Shooting Near Memorial For Vicente Fernandez In Hollywood

Los Angeles police were investigating a shooting Sunday night near the Hollywood Walk of Fame, where fans had gathered to remember 81-year-old performer Vicente Fernandez, who died this morning in Mexico.

The shots were fired from an apartment building across the street and was reported around 6:30 p.m., according to a LAPD desk officer at Hollywood Division.

Witnesses told reporters they heard four or five shots fired in the 6100 block of Hollywood Boulevard, east of Vine Street.

Witnesses also said that they saw a person's arm holding a handgun from an upper story window in the apartment building across the street from the memorial.

One bullet hit a glass door on that side of the street, according to multiple media reports.

There were no immediate reports of injuries. The LAPD conducted a search for the shooter and shut down that section of Hollywood Boulevard.