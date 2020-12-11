Orange County

Pursuit Ends After Driver Ditches Car on the 91 Freeway and Takes Off on Foot

The pursuit began in Downtown LA and concluded in Buena Park after the driver hopped on the 10 Freeway, 5 Freeway, 605 Freeway and literally ended the chase on the 91 Freeway.

By Stephanie Lopez

LAPD was in pursuit of a vehicle after an alleged assault with a deadly weapon against a police officer Friday night.  

The pursuit began in Downtown LA and concluded in Buena Park after the driver hopped on the 10 Freeway, 5 Freeway, 605 Freeway and literally ended the chase on the 91 Freeway.

After exiting the freeway, the dark colored vehicle drove in the streets near Cerritos when he briefly pulled over and two passengers ran out of the car.

The vehicle then drove off with his lights off and continued to drive erratically through residential areas.

It is unclear if the passengers that got off the car have been arrested.

The chase eventually ended when the driver pulled over and ditched the car in a shoulder of the 91 freeway and took off on foot escaping into a home in Buena Park.

After a couple of minutes, the suspect surrendered and was taken into custody.

