LAPD is Investigating a Possible Kidnapping in Downtown LA

LAPD received a call at 8:12 p.m. Tuesday regarding a possible kidnapping at a warehouse near the intersection of E 18th St. and S Main St. in Downtown LA.

Three individuals were reportedly held against their will in a warehouse that housed an underground marijuana dispensary.

One of the individuals being held captive was able to escape and call 911 for help. The individual relayed that two of his friends were currently tied up.

When police arrived at the scene, officers were able to free the two victims, both whom were tied up.

One victim had minor abrasions, and the second victim had no injuries.

The victims were identified as men, but no additional description is available at this time.

12 people who were inside of the warehouse at the time of the incident, were detained and are being questioned.

It is currently unknown why the victims were held against their will and the incident remains under investigation.

It is also unknown if the case is gang-related.