Watch: Officer saves LAPD K9 who fell in backyard pool during search

A police search in the dark of night turned into a rescue in cold water when a LAPD K9 fell into a backyard pool.

Body-worn camera video captured the sound of frantic splashing when the police dog ended up in the pool during the search at about 2 a.m. Feb. 6. The officer's flashlight illuminated the K9 dog-paddling in the middle of the pool.

The officer can be heard calling for Rex, clapping from the side of the pool. Another officer soon jumped in to pull Rex, soaked and panting heavily, to safety.

"When your LAPD K9 partner falls into a cold pool during a search, what do you do? K9-1 Officer Jenkins jumped into the pool without hesitation," the LAPD said in an Instagram post. "A swift rescue, and a great story to tell after work."

Get top local stories in Southern California delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC LA's News Headlines newsletter.

Details about the search and location were not immediately available.